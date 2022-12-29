Powerful Quotes By Guru Gobind Singh

New Delhi: Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th guru of Sikhs, was born on December 22, 1666, in Patna, Bihar, according to the Julian calendar. As this calendar is obsolete in the present day, his 356th birth anniversary will be celebrated on December 29 this year. On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh’s Jayanti, we bring you some of the most powerful Guru Gobind Singh quotes:

Chirion se main baaz turaun, Tabe Gobind Singh naam kahaun It is when I make sparrows fight hawks that I am called Gobind Singh

Gidderon se main sher banaun, Tabe Gobind Singh naam kahaun It is when make I lions out of wolves that I am called Gobind Singh

Nichon se main ucch banaun, Tabe Gobind Singh naam kahaun It is when I make the lowly rise that I am called Gobind Singh