Powerful Earthquake Of 7.3 Magnitude Jolts Japan

Tokyo: A powerful 7.3-magnitude of earthquake jolted east Japan on Wednesday night, which rattled the capital Tokyo.

The Japan Meteorological Agency also prompted a tsunami advisory for parts of the northeast coast.

The quake was centred off the coast of the Fukushima region at a depth of 60 kilometres and shortly after it hit at 11:36 pm (1436 GMT) an advisory for tsunami waves of one metre was issued for parts of the coast.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but more than two million households were left without power, including 700,000 in Tokyo, electricity provider TEPCO said.

TEPCO also said in a tweet that it was checking operations at the Fukushima nuclear plant that went into meltdown 11 years ago after a huge 9.0-magnitude quake and tsunami hit off the eastern coast on March 11, 2011