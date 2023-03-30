Powerful blast near India-Pak border creates huge crater

Srinagar: Security forces have launched a search operation near the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir after a powerful blast at a hamlet created a huge crater in the ground, triggering fear among the locals. The search operation is underway at Border Police Post Saniyal near the international border under under police station Hiranagar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

The powerful blast appears to be caused by improvised explosive device (IED) that might have been carried by a drone and dropped at the wrong site close to the border, reported PTI citing people aware of the matter. No injury has been reported so far.

SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jamwal said that the information about the explosion was received around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, according to PTI.

“We have also launched a search operation Thursday morning. The bomb squad has collected the samples from the site and sent them for tests,” the SSP said.

Ram Lal Kaliya, a resident of Saniyal village and Block Development Committee (BDC) chairman, said, “Around 9.30 pm on Wednesday we heard an explosion. I informed the post incharge who also confirmed the sound of the blast.”

The blast site was located after one-and-half hours, he said, adding that a big crater was found in an agriculture field.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Mukesh Singh earlier said no movement of any article or human being was found during the preliminary search.