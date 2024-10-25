Cyclone DANA has affected the electrical infrastructure in the Districts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur.

DISCOMs have deployed the required manpower and material as per the instruction from Government and started restoration soon after the devastation.

Dy Chief Minister Sh Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo today informed that till 2pm, around 10 lakh consumers restoration is in progress. More than 90% restoration is expected to be completed by today night.

Out of 106 numbers of affected 33kv feeders, 72 have been restored. Out of affected 201 Primary Sub-stations, 116 have been restored. Out of 909 affected 11kv feeder, 504 have been restored. Out of 80135 Distribution Transformers, 39903 have been restored.

More than 11.4 lakhs of consumers have restored with power supply. All the works are done in a war footing basis, the Dy CM informed.

