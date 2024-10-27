In response to the damage caused by Cyclone Dana in northern Odisha, a comprehensive restoration initiative has been coordinated by Tata Power-led four discoms to restore power swiftly across affected areas.

Under the guidance of the Odisha Government and the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), the four discoms are actively engaged on ground and are mobilising extra resources for full service restoration, with safety ensured in all operations.

With 92% power restoration achieved across affected areas, Tata Power-led Odisha Discoms have deployed additional teams to accelerate full restoration. Skilled engineers, linemen, and support staff from TP Western Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPWODL), TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPSODL), and TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPCODL) are on the ground, working closely with government agencies and local authorities. These teams, experienced in managing 33kV, 11kV, and LT networks, are stationed in heavily impacted areas like Bhadrak and Soro.

24×7 Power System Control Centre (PSCC) setup in Balasore along with local control rooms of different divisions are playing a very critical role in monitoring grid stability in real-time, managing load distribution, and remotely coordinating repairs to reduce further risk to the network.

Teams are working around the clock to restore damaged infrastructure, deploy mobile substations, repair power lines and crucial electrical equipment to expedite the recovery of critical infrastructure amidst blocked roads and waterlogged areas. They are fully equipped with essential tools and PPE, to restore network stability swiftly and safely.

Through sustained efforts and proactive measures, Tata Power-led Odisha Discoms remain dedicated to restoring reliable electricity to affected areas, reinforcing their commitment to resilience and dependable service even in adverse conditions.