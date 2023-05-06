Power outage during President Murmu’s address at MSBD University

Baripada: President Droupadi Murmu had to deliver her speech at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Mayurbhanj in complete darkness due to sudden power outage.

Lights went off during President Droupadi Murmu’s address at the 12th convocation of the Maharaja Shri Ramchandra Bhanjadeo University here on Saturday plunging the venue into darkness.

The snag at the high security programme lasted from 11.56 AM to 12.05 PM. It took place barely a few minutes into’s Murmu’s speech, but she continued as the mike system at the venue was unaffected.

The air conditioning system too worked normally.

Murmu was heard saying that power is “playing hide and seek” and the large audience sat patiently to hear her though nothing was visible.

Murmu, who hails from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, is considered the daughter of the soil.

Tata Power, North Odisha Power Distribution Limited’s CEO Bhaskar Sarkar said that there was no distribution disruption in the hall and the glitch was perhaps due to some defects in the electrical wiring.

University vice-chancellor Santosh Kumar Tripathy regretted the incident and apologised for the power glitch during President Murmu’s speech.

MSCB University VC Prof Santosh Tripathy seeks apology for the incident. “IDCO had constructed the building and also repaired the generator. Though we had a dedicated generator, it didn’t work. We will inquire into the entire incident.”