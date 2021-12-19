Power CPSEs Register 45% Growth In Capex Investment Over Previous Year

New Delhi: For the Financial Year (FY) 2021-22 the target for Capital Expenditure (Capex) of the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) of the Ministry of Power is Rs. 50,690.52 crore.

During FY 2020-21, power sector CPSEs incurred a capex of Rs. 22,127 crore till the month of November which was 49.3% of the total expenditure for that FY.

However, during FY 2021-22, the CPSEs of Power Ministry have so far invested capex of Rs. 32,137 Crore, which is 63.4% of the annual capex target.

Thus, the capex performance of the Ministry in absolute as well as relative terms is better compared to the previous year. In absolute terms it has shown a growth of 45 % over last year’s performance.

Even in the schemes for infrastructure development, the ministry has been making good progress. It has spent Rs 1593.72 Crore in IPDS, Rs 1007.51Crore in DDUGJY and Rs 890Crore in Transmission Development schemes for North Eastern region. Hence besides the expenditure of Rs 32137.37 Crore by CPSEs , an additional amount of Rs 3491.23 Crore has been invested in infrastructure through development schemes of the ministry.

In all, till end of November, the Power Ministry has invested Rs 35,628.6 Crore in infrastructure development.

The progress of the schemes and projects is being monitored on weekly basis by Secretary, Ministry of Power. Through regular monitoring and coordination with other ministries and state governments Power Ministry is making rapid strides in infrastructure development.