Pottery Barn signs Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador

New Delhi: American furniture retailer Pottery Barn on Friday announced a global partnership with actor Deepika Padukone who has been signed as a brand ambassador to promote the company’s international expansion.

As a brand ambassador for Pottery Barn, Padukone will also work closely with the brand to co-create a collection, the retailer’s local partner in India Reliance Brands Limited said in a statement announcing the association.

Pottery Barn in partnership with Reliance Brands Limited recently opened doors in India with its website potterybarn.in followed by the company’s first store in Ambience Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

“Deepika’s passion for home design and timeless sense of style resonate with Pottery Barn fans worldwide— and through our collaboration launching in 2023, customers will have the opportunity to bring Pottery Barn’s coveted designs infused with Deepika’s signature style into their own homes,” said Monica Bhargava, Pottery Barn’s Chief Design Officer.

This marks the actor’s increasing portfolio of global endorsements—in May, French luxury brand Louis Vuitton has announced actor Deepika Padukone as its latest ‘House Ambassador’. The actor is also the face of clothing brand, Levi’s, as its global brand ambassador.

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio of brands, is a specialty retailer of home furnishings. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting, and decorative accessories.

Pottery Barn operates company-owned stores in the United States, Canada and Australia and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines and South Korea, and stores and e-commerce websites in Mexico. Pottery Barn now offers products for all life stages and every room in the home through Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, and Pottery Barn Teen.