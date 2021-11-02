Potters sell earthen lamps in city market ahead of Diwali

Bhubaneswar: Potters in Bhubaneswar are expecting a good business of earthen lamps (diyas) ahead of the Diwali festival this year. They have set up their sale counters in the state capital at key locations including Unit-1 market.

To meet the demand of the market, they have designed earthen lamps in different designs, costing from Rs 30 to Rs 50 per dozen.

Some local potters said the demand was picking pace slightly. However, they said to have facing a bleak future in view of the arrival of Chinese products.