Potential Health Benefits of Aloe Vera Juice

New Delhi: Aloe vera is widely known for its medicinal properties. Aloe vera juice is rich in nutrients, and drinking it every day comes with several health benefits.

Relieves heartburn: A recent study has shown that consuming aloe vera juice every day can significantly reduce heartburn symptoms without causing discomfort.

May improve IBS symptoms: IBS or irritable bowel syndrome refers to inflammation of the intestine, which can cause pain and discomfort. Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties that may alleviate this inflammation, and a study has reported drinking aloe vera juice daily may lead to marked improvement in IBS symptoms.

Acts as an antioxidant: Aloe vera juice has antioxidant properties that help destroy free radicals, which are responsible for inducing oxidative stress in your body, leading to early aging and various chronic conditions. Hence, aloe vera juice may prevent the risk of chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or even cancer.

Improves nerve and muscle function: Aloe vera is rich in magnesium, which is a vital nutrient for nerve and muscle function. Magnesium helps with more than 300 enzyme reactions and regulates heart rhythm and blood pressure.

Eye health: Beta-carotene present in aloe vera is an antioxidant that is beneficial for eye health, including the retina or cornea.