Potato Price Still High; Govt to Provide 3 Kg Potatoes for Rs 100

Bhubaneswar: The potato crisis in the state persists despite the arrival of 300 truckloads of potatoes at various warehouses on Saturday. Out of these, 270 trucks originated from West Bengal and 30 from Uttar Pradesh. Yet, retail market prices remain unregulated. In response, the government has intervened in the potato trade.

The supply department has procured potatoes from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, selling them at retail centers. This has led to people gathering to purchase 3 kilograms of potatoes for one hundred rupees.

The price of potatoes has dropped below Rs 40 in the state. Despite this influx, the West Bengal police are reportedly not permitting potato shipments to cross into Odisha, forcing traders to incur higher costs by using alternative routes through Jharkhand.

As a result of the substantial supply, the wholesale market price has decreased to ₹30 per kilogram, a reduction of ₹5 per kilogram. However, the retail price remains elevated, with potatoes selling for more than ₹40 per kilogram. Consequently, the supply department has set a price cap of ₹35 to ₹38 per kilogram at the capital market in Bhubaneswar.

Furthermore, the government has begun selling potatoes directly through 99 retail sales centers in Bhubaneswar as an initial measure, offering 3 kilograms for Rs 100. The government plans to continue this approach to stabilize market prices.

Conversely, the opposition criticizes the government for failing to manage the potato prices effectively. The issue with potato supply has persisted for months. The BJD has suggested that market regulation should involve action against unscrupulous traders and the enforcement of ESMA.