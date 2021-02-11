Posters Of ‘Aparajita Missing’ Surface In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a bizarre incident, posters with “Aparajita missing” written over it surfaced in Bhubaneswar.

The poster was affixed over Lok Sabha MP Aparajita Sarangi’s silence on National Monuments Authority (NMA) draft heritage bylaws for Lingaraj Temple and Ekamra Kshetra region.

Reportedly, the posters were affixed at several important areas across the State capital. While the poster bore the Bhubaneswar MP’s picture with “Missing” written over it.

The hashtag #AparajitaMissing trended on Twitter on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Khurda Collector Sanat Kumar Mohanty on Thursday urged the Member Secretary of National Monument Authority (NMA) for withdrawal of draft notification on heritage bylaws for Lingaraj Temple, Bhubaneswar.