Poster Of Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ Unveiled

Mumbai: The official poster of actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed’s upcoming series “Barzakh” was unveiled by the makers ahead of its global premiere at the Series Mania festival in France.

A Zindagi Original, the Pakistani show is directed by Asim Abbasi of “Churails” and produced by Shailja Kejriwal. The series will see Fawad, one of the most popular actors in the sub-continent, in the role of a single parent battling guilt and loss.

Sanam plays the central female character who is mysterious as well as compassionate in the show that blends together magical realism and supernatural fantasy within a family reunion setting, and deals with themes of love, loss and reconciliation.

“Barzakh”, which translates as ‘obstacle’ or ‘purgatory’, will be screened as part of International Panorama line-up, a 12-title competitive section and is also nominated in several categories such as Best Series, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor as well as the Student Jury award and the Audience award.

“Coinciding with our Series Mania premiere, our poster that we now reveal to the world offers an early glimpse into what can be expected from the series – abstract beauty and ambiguity that reflects the complexities in navigating human relationships in a post-modern world,” Khan said in a statement.

Saeed, who earlier worked with Khan in the popular Pakistani drama “Zindagi Gulzar Hai”, said it feels surreal to attend the Series Mania festival.