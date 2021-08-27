Postal Dept Takes Action In Odisha Fraud Cases; Genuine Claims To Be Settled Within 30 Days

New Delhi: “There will be no compromise on public trust in Postal System and the system will be continuously strengthened to avert the cases of corruption and fraud”, said, Vineet Pandey, Secretary, Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, here today. Speaking at a press conference, Vineet Pandey, informed about the pro-active action of the department in dealing with the fraud cases which surfaced recently in Odisha. Vinaya Prakash Singh, Sr. DDG (Vigilance) & Chief Vigilance Officer and other senior officials of Department of Posts attended the conference. Suvendu Swain, Chief Postmaster General, Odisha joined the conference from Odisha virtually.

During the visit to Koraput on 21st August, 2021, three fraud cases of Lachipeta, Malkangiri Colony and Bhejangiwada Post Offices of Koraput Division were brought to the notice of Minister of Communications, Information Technology and Railways, AshwaniVaishnaw by the members of public and the media.

Pandey informed that taken together an amount of Rs. 2.44 crores is involved in all these cases. All the concerned Postmasters have already been placed under suspension. The frauds at Lachipeta and Malkangiri Colony Post Offices committed by Biswanath Podiami have been reported to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who have registered FIR against him. Mana Pujari, Branch Postmaster of Bhejangiwada BO has been arrested by the police and booked under Sections 408, 409, 420, 468, 471 and 473 of IPC. CBI and police authorities have been asked to complete their investigation quickly. Directions have been issued for attachment of the properties of the main accused and their family members.

Departmental Investigation has already been completed in Lachipeta Post office. Preliminary investigations in other two cases have been completed by the Department and detailed investigation is in progress and would be completed within one month. Major penalty proceedings are being initiated against the primary offenders. Strict action would be taken against all others whose laxity has facilitated these frauds.

Action has been initiated to obtain the claims from the affected members of public, for which the Chief Postmaster General of Odisha has already issued a press note. All genuine claims would be settled within 30 days in accordance with Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Department of Posts, New Delhi on 27th May, 2021.

The affected depositors can also download the form for submitting their claims from the link https://utilities.cept.gov.in//dop/pdfbind.ashx?id=5602.