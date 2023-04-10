Postal Dept Seeks CBI Probe Into Fake Certificate Scam

Bhubaneswar: The postal department has sought CBI inquiry into the fake certificate scam in Odisha.

The Postmaster General on Monday wrote to the CBI seeking a thorough investigation into the scam. Investigation by the central agency is required the scam links to other States also, official said.

Postal department’s move came after it found some applicants had submitted fake documents for job in postal department.

Sources said the department has requested the central probe agency to investigate into all the recruitments of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts such as branch postmasters, assistant branch postmasters and dak sevaks carried out since 2018.

Many have joined the department as dak sevak giving bogus documents. The department had advertised for 1982 posts. All such the posts selected on the basis of marks since 2018 have come under scanner.

Cases of fake certificates have come to light in Cuttack, Koraput, Kandhamal, Kendrapada, most having links to Balangir where the fake certificates were manufactured by a gang who sold certificates of more than 40 institutions spread across the country for Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

The scam is currently being investigated by the State Crime Branch.