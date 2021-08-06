Postal Dept Restores Closed Philatelic Bureaus In Odisha

Cuttack: The Department of Posts on Friday ordered to reopen the two Philatelic Bureaus at Cuttack GPO and Sambalpur HQ.

According to a press release by the postal department, the two bureaus were earlier declared closed from July 12 as part of a rationalisation process, and meanwhile, the department has ordered to restore the bureaus from August 5.

“All philatelists, stamp lovers, and members of the public can avail all philatelic facilities from these bureaus as before,” it added.

Earlier, the Central government’s decision to close the two bureaus in Odisha had come as a shock to the philatelic community in the state.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP from Cuttack, Bhartruhari Mahtab wrote a letter to Union Minister of Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding urgent steps to restore Cuttack Philately Bureau immediately.