Postal Dept Launches Spl ‘Rakhi’ Envelopes

New Delhi: “Raksha Bandhan” is celebrated on 11th August 2022. The Department of Posts has been offering a number of services to the general public. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Department of Posts has come out with exclusive Rakhi Envelopes.

Delhi Postal Circle has made an exclusive arrangement for the sale of high-quality Rakhi Envelopes with Excellent Strength, Tear Resistant, Water Proof, Light Weight and Elegant Printability through Post Offices in Delhi City.

The envelopes have a unique texture and are completely waterproof and tearproof. The Rakhi Envelopes are available in a convenient size of 11 cms × 22cms and are available in attractive designs with the added advantage of a peel-off strip seal mechanism for easy sealing.

The cost of these Rakhi Envelopes is priced at an economical cost of Rs. 15.00 per envelope. The sale of Rakhi Envelopes in Post Offices of Delhi has already been commenced and will continue to be sold till 08.08.2022 for posting within the state and up to 07-08-2022 for other states.