Post Municipal Poll Violence: Losing candidates attacked in Berhampur

Mumbai: Tension prevailed at Gosani Nuagaon in Berhampur after BJP and independent candidates who lost the Odisha Municipal Elections, were attacked.

According to sources, independent candidate of ward-12, Biren Patnaik and the BJP candidate of ward-14, Sasmita dash had faced loss in the ULB elections following which they were attacked by a group of miscreants.

According to Patnaik, the miscreants tried to intrude into his house by breaking the door, failing which they ransacked Patnaik’s two-wheeler parked outside his house.

Patnaik had also recorded the incident in his phone. However, the identity of the miscreants and their link to any political outfit has not been ascertained yet.