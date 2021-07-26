Post-Mortem Report Of ACF Handed To Kin; Reveals Death By 95% Burn Injuries

Bhubaneswar: In order to unravel the mystery behind the death of ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, the post-mortem report was handed over to investigating officers today, which revealed the officer died due to 95% of burn injuries.

The post-mortem conducted by the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack stated that the burn injuries described on the body are ante mortem in nature and could have been due to application of dry heat in the form of fire and flame.

It further stated that the ACF’s stomach was empty without emitting any suspicious odour. The autopsy of the forest officer was carried within six hours of his death, the report read.

The post-mortem report was handed over to the father and brother of the deceased at Markat Nagar police station in Cuttack today.

On July 12 night, the ACF was rescued from his official quarters in Paralakhemundi under mysterious circumstances with severe burns and succumbed a day later.