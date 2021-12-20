Post-Mortem Report Confirms Chittaranjan Palai Died Of Drowning

Bhubaneswar: The post-mortem report of Chittaranjan Palai, a key aide of BJD leader and deputy chairman of State Planning Board, Sanjay Das Burma, confirmed that the cause of death is drowning.

Additional district medical officer (ADMO) Pranab Shankar Das on Monday said the post-mortem report of Chittaranjan Palai has arrived and the finding of the report revealed that he died of drowning.

“Palai’s drowning ‘suspicious’. Post mortem report has been sent to state forensic lab to confirm the reason of death & whether drowning was before or after death. PM report also handed over to concerned police station,” informed Puri CDMO.

It is pertinent to mention here that Palai went missing on December 10 night after attending a feast hosted by another aide of Burma, Jagannath Sarangi alias Jaga at Matiapada in Puri. Later, his body was fished out from Nuanai near Puri on Monday.