Post Lockdown, Road Accident Deaths Increase By 27% in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Road accident deaths increased 27 per cent post lockdown during September-October last year in Odisha. Road mishaps had went down 67 percent during the lockdown period.

This was known from an important meeting of the Parliamentary Constituency Committee for Road Safety of Khurda district.

As per the official data on road accident in Odisha between January 2019 and December 2020, there have been 282 fatal accidents from January to December 2019, while January to March 2020 registered 52, April-June 2020 recorded 32, July-September 2020 had 62 while October-December 2020 recorded 66 fatal road accidents.

Figures of Deaths Due To Road Mishap:

January-December 2019 registered 287 Road Accident Deaths

January-March 2020 registered 54 Road Accident Deaths

April-June 2020 registered 32 Road Accident Deaths

July-September 2020 registered 62 Road Accident Deaths

October-December 2020 registered 69 Road Accident Deaths

Besides, there are 20 black spots and vulnerable stretches identified on approximately 114 km-long NH-16 from Nakhara to Barakul.

The black spots are:

Pahal to Rudrapur cut

Acharya Vihar to Satsangvihar

Gangapada Chowk

Pitapali Chowk

Khandagiri Chowk to Kolathia Chowk

Ignia to Patrapada

Gohira Chowk

Kalinga Vihar Chowk

Tamando Over Bridge

Palasuni Chowk

Hanspal Chowk

Lingipur Cut to NH

KKMB College Square to Khordha Sadar PS

Rameswar Chhaka to Jankia PS

Chandeswar to Kuhudi Petrol Pump

Near Nachuni Petrol Pump

Solari Railway Station to Naval Out Post

G. Square to Raj Bhawan

Ram Mandir Chowk to Master Canteen

Bomikhal

The parliamentary committee meeting chaired by BJD MP Pinaki Mishra, officials of the transport wing, medical staff and senior police officials took stock of the situation and discussed the measures to be taken to reduce mishaps.