Post Lockdown, Road Accident Deaths Increase By 27% in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Road accident deaths increased 27 per cent post lockdown during September-October last year in Odisha. Road mishaps had went down 67 percent during the lockdown period.
This was known from an important meeting of the Parliamentary Constituency Committee for Road Safety of Khurda district.
As per the official data on road accident in Odisha between January 2019 and December 2020, there have been 282 fatal accidents from January to December 2019, while January to March 2020 registered 52, April-June 2020 recorded 32, July-September 2020 had 62 while October-December 2020 recorded 66 fatal road accidents.
Figures of Deaths Due To Road Mishap:
- January-December 2019 registered 287 Road Accident Deaths
- January-March 2020 registered 54 Road Accident Deaths
- April-June 2020 registered 32 Road Accident Deaths
- July-September 2020 registered 62 Road Accident Deaths
- October-December 2020 registered 69 Road Accident Deaths
Besides, there are 20 black spots and vulnerable stretches identified on approximately 114 km-long NH-16 from Nakhara to Barakul.
The black spots are:
- Pahal to Rudrapur cut
- Acharya Vihar to Satsangvihar
- Gangapada Chowk
- Pitapali Chowk
- Khandagiri Chowk to Kolathia Chowk
- Ignia to Patrapada
- Gohira Chowk
- Kalinga Vihar Chowk
- Tamando Over Bridge
- Palasuni Chowk
- Hanspal Chowk
- Lingipur Cut to NH
- KKMB College Square to Khordha Sadar PS
- Rameswar Chhaka to Jankia PS
- Chandeswar to Kuhudi Petrol Pump
- Near Nachuni Petrol Pump
- Solari Railway Station to Naval Out Post
- G. Square to Raj Bhawan
- Ram Mandir Chowk to Master Canteen
- Bomikhal
The parliamentary committee meeting chaired by BJD MP Pinaki Mishra, officials of the transport wing, medical staff and senior police officials took stock of the situation and discussed the measures to be taken to reduce mishaps.