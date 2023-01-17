Posing As UAE Royal Family Staff, Man Stays At Delhi 5-Star Hotel, Leaves Without Paying Bills

New Delhi: A man, posing as an employee of the Abu Dhabi royal family, stayed at a luxury hotel in Delhi for four months and later managed to fled without paying the bill.

Reportedly, the accused Mohammed Sharif, who has been charged with fraud and theft on a complaint by the Leela Palace Hotel management, checked into Room 427 of the Palace on August 1 and left quietly on November 20.

The hotel staff claims he stole several items from the room, including silver utensils and a pearl tray.

On arriving at the hotel in August, Sharif had told the staff that he was a resident of UAE and worked closely with Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the Abu Dhabi royal family.

He said he worked with the Sheikh personally and was in India on official business.

He even produced a business card, a UAE resident card and other documents to corroborate his story.

The bill for the room and services over his four-month stay was Rs 35 lakh. However, he paid only Rs 11.5 lakh and left without paying the rest.