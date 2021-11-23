Miscreants Loot Jewellery
Posing As Magicians, Miscreants Loot Jewellery From Woman In Balasore

Balasore: Two bike-borne miscreants impersonating magicians looted jewelleries worth lakhs of rupees from a woman near the Bada Bazar area in Balasore district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the miscreants posing as magicians asked the woman to put her all ornaments in a bag. Later, they snatched the jewellery bag from her and decamped with it.

With no option left, the woman lodged a complaint with the local police station regarding the loot.

On the basis of the plaint, police registered a case and launched a probe to nab the looters.

Further investigation is underway in this connection.

