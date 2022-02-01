Portuguese PM Antonio Costa Tests Positive For COVID-19

Lisbon: The day after winning with the outright majority in the snap general election, Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa has tested positive for COVID-19.

The prime minister has no symptoms and will be in isolation for seven days, Xinhua reported citing the country’s Lusa News Agency.

According to a statement released by Costa’s office, the prime minister has informed President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of his situation.

On Monday, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had congratulated Costa for his resounding performance in the parliamentary elections in Portugal and expressed his desire to continue deepening the warm and time-tested relationship with Portugal.