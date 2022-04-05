Portronics ‘Pure Sound 103’ Detachable Design Launched In India: Check Specs And Prices

New Delhi: Portronics has announced the release of their brand new audio device carrying the name of Portronics Pure Sound 103 soundbar and it has been launched in the Indian market. The brand new soundbar delivers multiple connectivity options which include optical, USB, Bluetooth v5.0, along with many more.

Portronics Pure Sound 103 price in India, availability

Portronics Pure Sound 103 soundbar is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 5,999 on Amazon, Flipkart and the official Portronics website. You can also buy it from other leading online and offline stores.

Portronics Pure Sound 103 Specifications Features

Talking about the specs and features of the audio device then the newly launched audio device comes with delivers a 100W audio output and contains a wired subwoofer. The soundbar is designed and created to provide an audio quality and the audio device is fit for all types of occasions and it is mainly for house parties and the Pure Sound 103 comes with an enhanced audio equaliser by which the user can easily tune the output which is capable for the user preference. Similarly, this 2.1 channel soundbar also comes with the support of audio modes along with different presets.