Portion Of Mine Collapses In Haryana; 2 Killed, Several Feared Trapped

Chandigarh: At two workers were killed while several others are feared trapped following a landslide at the Bhiwani’s Dadam mining area in Tosham Tehsil.

According to reports, the workers were reportedly travelling to another site when the landslide took place.

Rescue operation is underway and so far, more than half a dozen vehicles and about 15 to 20 people are feared trapped.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Twitter, “Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured,”

