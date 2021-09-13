Portion Of Ceiling Of Cuttack Chandi Temple Collapses Due To Heavy Rains

Cuttack: A portion of the roof of the ceiling of Cuttack Chandi Temple collapsed on Monday following heavy rainfall in the district.

The parts of the false ceiling on the ‘Mukhashala’ collapsed and came crashing down. The temple has been closed as a precautionary measure. No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

Normal life in the Mellenium city was totally hit following heavy rain triggered by the well-marked low pressure over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday.

Cuttack city witnessed heavy rains since morning, several low-lying areas remained waterlogged.

The streets, lanes, and by-lanes across the city were submerged in rainwater and people were water-locked in their houses as rainwater along with drain water gushed into their houses today.