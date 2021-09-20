Pornography Films Case: Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Bizman Raj Kundra

Mumbai: Two months after his arrest in connection to the pornographic content case, a Mumbai court granted bail to businessman Raj Kundra on Monday.

The Court also asked Kundra to furnish a surety of Rs 50,000. Ryan Thorpe, the IT head of one of Raj Kundra’s firms, has also been granted bail by the Metropolitan magistrate court.

Advocate Prashant Patil, representing Raj Kundra, argued in court that the celebrity and producer decide what kind of content is to be uploaded on the platform.

Last Thursday, the Mumbai Police had filed a 1,400-page charge sheet in court listing charges against the businessman, who has been married to Shilpa Shetty since 2009.

Raj Kundra had on Saturday requested bail arguing that the investigation is over and a charge sheet has been filed.

His bail request reportedly also alleged that he was being made a “scapegoat” and that there was not an iota of evidence in the charge sheet that he was actively involved in shooting “alleged questionable content” and streaming it through mobile apps.

The businessman, arrested on July 19, said in his bail plea that he was falsely implicated and dragged into the case.