Porn Video Plays On LED Screens At Patna Railway Station; Agency Blacklisted; FIR Lodged

Patna: Passengers at Patna Railway station were left red-faced after a porn clip played on the display screens at a railway station.

The incident landed Railways officials in huge trouble.

The clip played on the LED screens, instead of ads, at a platform at the Patna Junction Railway Station around 10 am on Sunday. The pornographic visuals were on display for about 3 minutes – enough time for many passengers to record it on their phones.

Many on the platforms protested and complained to officials. The Railway Protection Force stepped in and stopped the footage.

Visuals shared on social media went viral and users tagged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as well as the Railways Ministry.

An FIR has been filed against an agency, Dutta Communication, which is in charge of running ads and information on the screens. The agency has also been blacklisted by the Railways, according to reports.

The railway police are investigating what happened