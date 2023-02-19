Popular Tamil film comedian Mayilsamy passes away

Tamil Nadu: Popular Tamil comic actor R Mayilsamy passed away on Sunday early morning, February 19. He was 57. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the news and stated Mayilsamy felt discomfort o Saturday, and his family took him to Porur Ramachandra Hospital. He passed away on the way itself. The doctors declared him brought dead.

He was also an acclaimed stage performer, stand-up comedian, TV host, and theatre artist.

He made his debut on Tamil television as the host and judge of a popular comedy show and made his acting debut in the Tamil film industry with veteran filmmaker-actor K Bhagyaraj’s film Dhavani Kanavugal, released in 1984.