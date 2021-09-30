Popular Odia Comedian Guddu’s Mother Killed In Train Mishap

Jajpur: Famous Ollywood comedian Guddu’s mother Geetanjali reportedly died in a train accident at Jakhapura railway station in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Wednesday.

As per reports, the incident took place while Geetanjali was on her way to Keonjhar with her daughter in Khurda-Keonjhar Intercity-Express for Guddu’s wedding reception. Following some unknown reason, she alighted from the train when she accidentally slipped while boarding the train again. Following which she sustained grievous injuries.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital at Danagadi in critical condition. However, she was declared ‘brought dead’.

Notably, Guddu has worked in several Odia movies including Rangila Toka, Balunga Toka, and Tapori. He has also acted in daily soaps.