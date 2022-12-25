Pope Francis condemns human ‘hunger for wealth and power’ at Christmas Eve Mass

Vatican: Pope Francis has condemned human “hunger for wealth and power” at Christmas Eve Mass in the Vatican, seemingly referring to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts.

“How many wars have we seen!” he said, adding that the main victims were “the weak and the vulnerable”.

“I think above all of the children devoured by war, poverty and injustice,” the pontiff added.

He was addressing worshippers at St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

Francis drew lessons from the humility of Jesus’ first hours of life in a manger.

"While animals feed in their stalls, men and women in our world, in their hunger for wealth and power, consume even their neighbors, their brothers and sisters," the pontiff lamented. "And in how many places, even today, are human dignity and freedom treated with contempt!"

“As always, the principal victims of this human greed are the weak and the vulnerable,’’ said Francis, who didn’t cite any specific conflict or situation.

"As always, the principal victims of this human greed are the weak and the vulnerable,'' said Francis, who didn't cite any specific conflict or situation.

"This Christmas, too, as in the case of Jesus, a world ravenous for money, power and pleasure does not make room for the little ones, for the so many unborn, poor and forgotten children,'' the pope said, reading his homily with a voice that sounded tired and almost hoarse.

Still, the pontiff exhorted people to take heart.

“Do not allow yourself to be overcome by fear, resignation or discouragement.” Jesus’ lying in a manger shows where “the true riches in life are to be found: not in money and power, but in relationships and persons.”

Remarking on the “so much consumerism that has packaged the mystery” of Christmas, Francis said there was a danger the day’s meaning could be forgotten.

But, he said, Christmas focuses attention on “the problem of our humanity — the indifference produced by the greedy rush to possess and consume.”

“Jesus was born poor, lived poor and died poor,” Francis said. “He did not so much talk about poverty as live it, to the very end, for our sake.”

Francis urged people to “not let this Christmas pass without doing something good.”

When the Mass ended, the pope, pushed in a wheelchair by an aide, moved down the basilica with a life-sized statue of Baby Jesus on his lap and flanked by several children carrying bouquets. The statue then was placed in a manger in a creche scene in the basilica.