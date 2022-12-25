Poor road conditions add to woes of Jagamara residents

Bhubaneswar: Due to poor maintenance of roads of Jagamara area in Bhubaneswar city and step-motherly attitude of civic authorities, several residents here are facing troubles.

The woes regarding poor road conditions have been reported from ward number – 69, 65, 64, – of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

So, it is no surprise that accidents are spiralling and the commuters face untold misery travelling in these roads due to the potholes. The damage to vehicles and health is another issue altogether.

But isn’t it the duty of the authorities to repair damaged roads that have literally become death traps? We are paying road tax to the government. Can’t we expect motorable roads?

These were the questions raised by commuters in the state capital.

Regular commuters like office goers or students are bearing the brunt of traffic congestion.

Besides the poor road condition, underground cabling works at various places are compounding the misery of the commuters.

