Poonch Terror Attack: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Announces Rs 1 Cr Ex-Gratia To Martyrs’ Family

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that the state government will give one crore in ex-gratia to the families of four Army personnel killed in the Poonch terror attack.

Following a terrorist attack on an army truck on Thursday, a massive cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district has been launched. Five soldiers were killed and another was seriously injured in the terrorist attack on the military vehicle.

According to media reports citing official sources, the truck was hit by over two dozen bullets from all sides, indicating that several terrorists were involved in the attack.

The vehicle carrying the soldiers, all of whom were from the Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terrorism operations, was fired upon by terrorists around 3 pm and later caught fire due to a possible grenade attack, according to the Army.

Three months ago, a targeted attack on Hindu families in Rajouri occurred. The attacks killed seven people and injured more than a dozen others. Despite a massive security operation in the area, the perpetrators are still at large. According to police, the terrorists were Pakistani nationals.

An NIA team will inspect the site of the terror attack, according to officials. According to the Army, five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit that had been assigned to counter-terrorism operations, PTI reported.

According to the Army, the soldiers’ vehicles came under fire from unidentified terrorists and were caught fire due to the likely use of grenades.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the deaths of the brave soldiers. “Their rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families,” he tweeted.