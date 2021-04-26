Pooja Hegde tests Covid-19 positive

Hyderabad: Actor Pooja Hegde on Sunday informed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain under home quarantine.

She wrote, “Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love & support. I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe & take care.”

Presently, Pooja Hegde has big-budget films Most Eligible Bachelor, Radhe Shyam, Acharya, and Thalapathy 65 in her kitty from down south. She is also doing a Hindi movie titled Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh.