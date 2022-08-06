Pooja Hegde Stuns In Bodycon Dress In Latest Pics

New Delhi: Pooja Hegde is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She often shares glimpses from her reel and real life as well.

Now Pooja has shared some photos as she took a stroll in New York. She turned the streets of the city into a runway and put her best fashion feet forward. She looked amazing in a bodycon dress as she dropped some aesthetically pleasing photos. While sharing the photos, she wrote, “New York, New York”.

Check Pooja Hegde’s post here:

On the work front, Pooja will soon star alongside Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda in the pan-India flick, Jana Gana Mana. The Beast actress will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Apart from this, Pooja Hegde will also play the female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28. This untitled drama will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.