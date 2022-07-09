Pooja Hegde Shares Happy Picture As She Heads To Bangkok For Her Next Trip

New Delhi: Pooja Hegde is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. She has made worked in movies such as Radhe Shyam, Beast, Housefull 4, and others. Pooja often shares glimpses of her everyday routine on social media with her fans and followers.

Recently, Pooja Hegde shared a photo on Instagram as she headed to Bangkok to enjoy a vacation. While sharing the photo, she wrote, “1 month. 3 continents. 4 cities. Let’s go. #gypsiegirl”.

See Pooja’s post here:

View this post on Instagram

On the work front, she will soon star alongside Liger actor Vijay Dverakonda in the pan-India flick, Jana Gana Mana.