Pooja Hegde Raises The Temp In A Bright Red Outfit

Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde treated fans with a mercury-soaring look of hers she shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle where she can be seen in a bright red outfit.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Where’s the matchstick coz I’m about to set this world on fire.”

Pooja posed in a red dress which had a halter neck and a slit on one side. It also had a cut-out at the side.

Pooja paired the outfit with matching red heels.

Accessorizing her look, Pooja opted for long earrings only.

Additionally, she wore light makeup comprising lipstick, contoured cheeks and kohl-laden eyes.

(Image Source: Instagram/hegdepooja)