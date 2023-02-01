Pooja Hegde Looks Ethereal In Traditional Saree; See Pic

New Delhi: Actor Pooja Hegde shared a series from ‘Mangalore wedding.’ She decked up in a saree for her brother Rishabh Hegde’s wedding.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Pooja wrote, “Wedding fever (thermometer emoji).” She used ‘Mangalore diaries’ and ‘mere bhai ki shaadi hai’ as the hashtags. Actor Soniya Mehra commented, “Wow babe- you are just exquisite (fire emoji).”

For the wedding, Pooja is decked up in an orange kanjivaram saree. She braided her hair with a flower garland. She wore an embroidered blouse and heavy jewellery. She completed her look with green maang tikka and kamarbanth along with glittery bangles.