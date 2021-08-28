Pooja Hegde-Akhil Akkineni’s ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ To Hit Theatres On October 8  

Mumbai: Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni’s long-pending movie ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ finally got a release date. Pooja shared this with her fans Saturday morning via social media.

Taking to Instagram She wrote: “And we have a new release date! Birthday month just got sweeter! OCTOBER 8th! See you in the THEATRES ❤️ Bringing out lots of love, laughter & entertainment to you all! 🤩❤.”

Directed by Bommarillu Bhasker, Most Eligible Bachelor also stars Eesha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. The film stars Akhil as an NRI who is looking for his perfect match, Pooja plays a stand-up comedian. The teaser of the film was released in October 2020.