Pooja Batra’s Yoga Session Can Help You To Start Your Weekend On A Fit Note

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Pooja Batra has recently shared her yoga session with her fans through her Instagram post.

The actress took Instagram to share videos. She wrote, “Let’s get it Om #yogini #naturelover #yogaretreat Exploring Maharashtra in the Monsoons.”

In the first image within the collection reveals Pooja, wearing floral printed tights with a matching sports activities bra and a pink jacket, doing the headstand. The subsequent video reveals how she acquired into the yoga place, as she first balances her physique on her head supported by her arms after which kicks up her legs into the air. The remaining photos present Pooja doing the Viparita Karani Asana and Padmasana.

Benefits of doing these yoga asanas:

Practising headstands calms the thoughts, alleviates stress and melancholy, and strengthens the higher physique, backbone, and core. It additionally enhances lung capability and boosts digestion.

Viparita Karani Asana regulates the blood movement within the physique and restores drained toes or legs. It additionally stretches the again of the neck, entrance torso, and again of the legs.

Padmasana is a meditative yoga pose that stretches the ankles and knees. It calms the mind and will increase consciousness and attentiveness. It additionally retains the backbone straight and develops good posture.