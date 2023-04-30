”Ponniyin Selvan II” Crosses Rs 100 Crore At Global Box Office

Mumbai: Mani Ratnam’s ”Ponniyin Selvan II” has earned Rs 100 crore at the global box office, the makers said on Sunday.

The second part of the lavishly mounted feature film hit the screens on Friday in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.

Madras Talkies, Ratnam’s production house, shared the box office numbers on its official Twitter page.

”Conquering hearts and box office alike! #PS2 garners over a 100 crore collection worldwide. #PS2RunningSuccessfully,” the banner said in the tweet.

Based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s hugely popular 1955 Tamil novels of the same name, ”Ponniyin Selvan II” stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj, among others.

Considered one of the most expensive movies ever made with a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, the period action epic chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman (Jayam Ravi), one of the most powerful kings in the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

The first part, co-produced by Madras Talkies and A Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions, was released in September 2022.