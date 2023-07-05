‘Ponniyin Selvan II’  Actor Jayam Ravi To Start Filming Next Project ‘Genie’ Tomorrow

Chennai: Actor Jayam Ravi, known for his role in ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II,’ is starting his next project ‘Genie’. The star’s new project is produced by Ishari K Ganesh and directed by Bhuvanesh Arjunan, who previously worked with director Mysskin.

The film ‘Genie’ is generating a lot of excitement in the industry. Tomorrow, it will begin with a special pooja ceremony.

This is Jayam Ravi’s 32nd film and it is a big-budget production worth Rs 100 crore. Kriti Shetty has been chosen as the female lead. ‘Genie’ is a movie with AR Rahman’s music and Kalyani Priyadarshan and a Bollywood actress in important roles. It will be a great cinematic experience.

The team is getting ready to start shooting tomorrow for an exciting journey that will captivate audiences. They will take a short break before filming again on July 20th. Jayam Ravi has many upcoming films, including ‘Iraivan,’ ‘Siren,’ and a collaboration with director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. Fans are excited to see his great acting in his next projects.