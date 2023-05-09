Ponniyin Selvan 2 grosses over Rs 300 crore worldwide month after release

Hyderabad: Mani Ratnam’s film has grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide. The film featured Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha, Karthik and Jayam Ravi.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, production banner Lyca Productions wrote, “#PS2 continues conquering the box office worldwide with a 300 crore+ collection!” It also shared posters on which the words ‘300+ cr worldwide gross in cinemas worldwide’ were written.

The film released in theatres on April 28. PS 2 is the sequel of Mani Ratnam’s box office hit film Ponniyin Selvan, which was released last year.

Ponniyin Selvan is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya and Vikram after their critically acclaimed film Raavan in 2010.

Besides Tamil, Ponniyin Selvan 2 was also dubbed and released in Hindi and Telugu. Unlike the first part, PS2 has done reasonably well in Telugu states.

The first part of the franchise grossed over ₹500 crore at the box office globally during its theatrical run. In Tamil Nadu, PS1 went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time after surpassing Kamal Haasan’s Vikram’s lifetime gross of ₹183 crore in the state.