Polls to start from March 27, Counting On May 2

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has announced dates of polls for four states and UT on Friday.

According to the announcement, polls in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry will be held from March 27.

The Election Commission said and the results will be announced on May 2.

The poll body has announced that Bengal will vote in eight phases from March 27. There will be three phases polls for Assam which will start from March 27. One round of poll will be held for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala on April 6.

The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said over 18 crore are eligible to vote in these elections

He said the polls will be held after coronavirus pandemic. Polls will be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in the Union Territory of Puducherry.