Polling under way for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections

Lucknow: Polling for 59 Assembly constituencies spread across nine districts of Uttar Pradesh is underway in the fourth phase of the polls. The polling will continue till 6 pm.

The high-octane campaigning for this phase concluded on Monday as sparring among political rivals intensified during the last-minute canvassing.

In this phase, the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments in the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur.

Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous and politically vital state, is holding elections in seven phases to elect 403 members of the Assembly.