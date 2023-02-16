Polling for Tripura Assembly elections 2023 begins

Tripura: Voting in 60 Assembly constituencies of Tripura is under way, with a little over 28 lakh people set to decide the fate of 259 candidates of different parties and independents who are in fray.

Polling kicked off at at 7 a.m. and will continue till 4 p.m. According to Election Commission, there are 28.14 lakh eligible voters in this year’s polls of which 14,15,233 are men, 13,99,289 are women and 62 belong to the third gender. Voting is underway at 3,337 polling stations across the Northeast state.

Massive security deployment is in place in the State, where a triangular contest—between the BJP, the Left Front-Congress combine and new entrant Tipra Motha—is on the cards in a majority of the 60 Assembly seats. Of these 60 seats, 20 straddling a tribal council are reserved for the State’s 19 Scheduled Tribes, while 10 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.