Poll Violence: Police Personnel Attacked In Jajpur, Kendrapara

Jajpur: Violence marred the three-tier panchayat election in Odisha as the on-duty police personnel were allegedly attacked during voting.

According to reports, at least two police personnel sustained injuries after an angry mob pelted stones over booth rigging allegations at booth no-14 at Jari Panchayat of Bijharpur block in Jajpur district today.

A scuffle had initially broken out between the two groups after one of them allegedly resorted to booth rigging. Though police personnel present at the spot tried to intervene, the miscreants pelted stones in front of the booth.

Similalrly, in Kendrapara district, police personnel were allegedly attacked with a plastic pipe while they were trying to restore normalcy at a polling station.