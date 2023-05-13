Poll Violence: BJP Workers Critically Hurt In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: After the announcement of Jharsuguda by-election results, a case of violence was reported from Sripura Panchayat of Jharsuguda Sadar Block today afternoon.

Sripura Panchayat BJP President Subrata Pradhan was seriously injured in the attack, allegedly by BJD workers, and is undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital. However, no complaint has been filed in the police station in this regard

After the counting of votes concluded, preparations were underway for the BJD’s victory procession in Sripura village. While the BJD workers were bursting firecrackers, a fire broke out near an electricity pole.

After a local woman protested against such nuisance, she was abused, leading to a scuffle between the workers of both the parties.

When BJP Panchayat President Subrata Pradhan reached the spot to enquire, BJD workers allegedly attacked him with machetes.

As a result, Pradhan sustained injuries on his head and near his eyes in the attack. He has been admitted to the DHH in a critical condition