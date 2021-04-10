Poll Related Violence In Bengal Claims Lives; Polling Adjourned In Station 125

Kolkata: The Election Commission adjourned voting in Polling Station 125 of Sitalkurchi seat in Cooch Behar after a clash between political workers and subsequent firing allegedly by CISF officers led to the death of five people in two separate incidents.

While a first-time voter was shot dead by miscreants in Sitalkuchi in the morning, four people were killed just before noon, allegedly when central forces were forced to open fire after they were attacked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was addressing a rally in Siliguri during the same time, said he was “deeply hurt” by the incident.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also reacted to the incident and said, “CRPF has shot dead 4 people in Sitalkuchi (Cooch Behar) today. There was another death in the morning. CRPF is not my enemy but there’s a conspiracy going around under the instruction of Home Minister & today’s incident is a proof.”